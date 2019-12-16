US antitrust enforcers give Roche approval to buy Spark Therapeutics

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion deal to buy gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, clearing the way for the Swiss drugmaker’s push into treating rare diseases including hemophilia A.

The FTC approved the deal, which was originally announced in February, without requiring any asset sales to ensure that the planned merger complies with antitrust law, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)