Spark New Zealand ventures into sports content production

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecommunications provider Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Wednesday said it has begun sports content production by securing rights for coverage of field hockey events.

Spark said it has won a four-year deal for FIH (International Hockey Federation) media rights in New Zealand.

“All rights are for live and on demand coverage of both women’s and men’s competitions from January 2019 to the end of 2022 and include all fixtures of the national teams,” the company said in a statement.

Spark’s sport streaming service will be branded Spark Sport and the company will produce all FIH Pro League matches played in New Zealand in partnership with NEP New Zealand.