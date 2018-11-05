Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2018 / 11:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spark New Zealand pleads guilty over 2 operational and billing issues

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand said on Tuesday it has pleaded guilty to proceedings on two operational and billing issues brought against it by the country’s competition regulator.

The telecom and digital services provider said a charge relating to a third issue was withdrawn by New Zealand’s Commerce Commission.

Spark said the issues were system-based errors caused by genuine mistakes. Penalities are expected in due course. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

