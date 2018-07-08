Spark New Zealand says regulator intends to file court case

July 9 (Reuters) - Telecommunications and digital services provider Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it was notified by New Zealand’s competition regulator of its intention to file court proceedings regarding three separate historical operational and billing issues.

The firm said it has yet to determine the position it will take in response and the New Zealand Commerce Commission (NZCC) has not yet definitively advised Spark of the penalties it will seek. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)