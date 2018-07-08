FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 8, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Spark New Zealand says regulator intends to file court case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Telecommunications and digital services provider Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it was notified by New Zealand’s competition regulator of its intention to file court proceedings regarding three separate historical operational and billing issues.

The firm said it has yet to determine the position it will take in response and the New Zealand Commerce Commission (NZCC) has not yet definitively advised Spark of the penalties it will seek. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.