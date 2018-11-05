UPDATE 1-Spark New Zealand pleads guilty over operational, billing issues

(Adds details on issues, guidance)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand said on Tuesday it has pleaded guilty to court proceedings brought against it by the country’s competition regulator relating to two operational and billing issues.

A charge relating to a third issue was withdrawn by New Zealand’s Commerce Commission, the telecom and digital services provider said in a statement.

Spark said the issues were system-based errors caused by “genuine mistakes with no malicious intent”. Penalties are expected in due course.

The firm said it has made efforts to return amounts owed to former customers and has applied credits to the accounts of affected customers.

The issues that Spark pleaded guilty to trace back to 2016 and relate to the implementation of a “welcome credit” for some fibre broadband customers and billing issues for customers that exited Spark.

The company reiterated that the proceedings were not expected to have a significant impact on its financial position. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)