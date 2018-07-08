UPDATE 1-Spark New Zealand says competition regulator intends to file court case

(Adds background, details on guidance)

July 9 (Reuters) - Telecommunications and digital services provider Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it was notified by New Zealand’s competition regulator of its intention to file court proceedings regarding three separate historical operational and billing issues.

The firm said it has yet to determine the position it will take in response and the New Zealand Commerce Commission (NZCC) has not yet definitively advised Spark of the penalties it will seek.

Spark said the proceedings are not expected to have a “significant effect” on its financial position or profitability, adding there is no change as such to its existing fiscal 2018 guidance.

Spark said in May that core earnings for the year are expected at between NZ$971 million ($663.97 million) to NZ$991 million ($677.65 million).