Spark New Zealand first-half profit falls

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand Ltd posted on Wednesday a 5.6 percent fall in its half year net profit, blaming a higher effective income tax rate.

The country’s largest telecom and digital services provider posted a net profit of NZ$153 million ($105.3 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared to NZ$162 million last year.

The company declared an ordinary dividend of NZ$0.11 per share and a special dividend of NZ$0.015 per share.