Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 20, 2019 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spark New Zealand posts 12.1% rise in annual profit

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Spark New Zealand, which provides telecom and digital services, on Wednesday posted a 12.1% rise in annual profit, as it earned more from mobile subscribers and benefited from lower costs.

Net profit came in at NZ$409 million ($262.37 million) for the year ended June 30, compared to a profit of NZ$365 million a year ago, which included a cost of NZ$49 million for a digitsation and automation programme. ($1 = 1.5588 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

