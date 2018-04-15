Spark NZ bags rights to stream Rugby World Cup 2019

April 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest telecommunications and internet provider, Spark New Zealand Ltd , said on Monday it and state-owned Television New Zealand had secured rights to stream the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The company said the tournament would be offered on a pay-to-watch basis, but added it would not be releasing pricing details until next calendar year.

Spark said the secured rights will also include the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021, the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018, and World Rugby U20 Championships 2018 and 2019.

In a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange, Spark said the tournament can be streamed via an app and will be available to all users and not just its customers.

Spark in February posted a 3 percent fall in first half net profit due to fierce competition in the mobile market. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)