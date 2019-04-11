Westlaw News
April 11, 2019

Judge halts advertising by Texas wedding barn in trademark law spat

Dena Aubin

A Texas firm accused of copying a custom wedding barn from a competitor must pull any advertising with its barn’s image, a federal judge ruled, rejecting the firm’s argument that no one has the exclusive right to build white barns.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas said the original barn, the White Sparrow in East Texas, is not merely a “white barn,” but is distinctive enough to qualify for protection under the federal Lanham Act, with a large, open event space, chandeliers and a stylistic window arrangement.

