(Corrects headline and 2nd graph to “Vermilion Energy” from “Vermillion Energy”)

April 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Vermilion Energy Inc said it would buy rival Spartan Energy Corp for about C$1.40 billion ($1.11 billion).

Spartan shareholders will get 0.1476 of a Vermilion share for each share they own, Vermilion said. ($1 = 1.2605 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)