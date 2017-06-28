FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips to buy U.S. Spectranetics in 1.9 bln euros deal
June 28, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 months ago

Philips to buy U.S. Spectranetics in 1.9 bln euros deal

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Philips, the Dutch medical equipment maker, said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion), including debt, in a deal agreed with the company's boards.

Spectranetics uses techniques including lasers and tiny drug-covered balloons to clean the insides of veins and arteries that have become clogged due to heart disease.

Separately, Philips announced a new 1.5 billion euro share buyback program that will begin in the third quarter and run for two years. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

