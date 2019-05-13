Spectrum's failure to report defective coffeemakers was 'continuing violation' - 7th Circuit

A federal appeals court has affirmed a fine and injunctive relief imposed against Spectrum Brands for waiting more than three years to report that the plastic handles on its Black & Decker SpaceMaker coffee pots could detach suddenly, and for continuing to sell the units after issuing a recall in 2012.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Spectrum’s arguments that the government had waited too long to bring the enforcement action, and that the Consumer Products Safety Act does not authorize injunctive relief unless the violation of law is ongoing.

