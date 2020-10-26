FDA delays approval of Spectrum Pharma's drug due to COVID-19

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deferred approval of its experimental drug for treating chemotherapy induced loss of white blood cells in cancer patients, due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The decision was taken as the U.S. health agency was unable to conduct an inspection of company’s South Korea-based manufacturing plant, required before drug approval, due to restrictions on travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)