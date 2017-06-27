FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules for Western Union's Speedpay in lawsuit over fees
June 27, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 2 months ago

Judge rules for Western Union's Speedpay in lawsuit over fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in West Palm Beach has tossed a proposed class action alleging that Western Union's Speedpay, an electronic bill payment service, collected millions of dollars in fees from Florida consumers without being licensed to do so.

Speedpay did not need a license to operate as a money transmitter because it did not receive consumers' money and thus was not subject to licensing requirements under a Florida law on money services businesses, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2seQTTb

