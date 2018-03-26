FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK's Speedy Hire sees full-year profit ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire Plc said on Monday its expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be ahead of expectations.

“As a result of the group’s renewed focus on both SME (small and medium enterprise) customers and services revenues, and despite the recent liquidation of Carillion, full-year revenues before disposals are expected to be approximately 6 percent ahead of the prior year,” Speedy Hire said.

Average asset utilisation for the eleven months to February 2018 was 55.4 percent, up 4.3 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
