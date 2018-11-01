SpeedyPC must face class action over computer-repair warranties – 7th Circuit

Breach of warranty claims against the makers of a downloadable computer diagnostic and repair program can proceed as a national class action, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling of a federal judge in Chicago, who last year found that a class action was the best way to handle the claims brought by an Illinois man, Archie Beaton, who alleges that SpeedyPC Pro serves no useful function.

