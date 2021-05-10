Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltd’s newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the company’s media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday.

SPH said last week that it would transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company, which would include its publications such as The Straits Times daily and Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, to secure funding from public and private sources.

The government said it was prepared to provide funding support.

“Although the business and financing model will change, the government does not intend nor expect this to affect the relationship between MCI and the SPH newsroom,” Minister for Communications and Information, S. Iswaran, told parliament on Monday.

Questions have been raised over how the publications would maintain editorial independence, especially if they receive government funding.

Mainstream local media, including SPH publications, has long been seen by critics as pro-government. Singapore, a small city-state with a population of 5.7 million, has been ruled by the People’s Action Party (PAP) since independence in 1965.

Iswaran told parliament the new spun-off entity would be chaired by Khaw Boon Wan, a former PAP politician and cabinet minister.

He said the government was mindful that local news media must remain credible institutions that are trusted by Singaporeans.

“And it remains the responsibility of the editors and journalists in SPH media to report news and diverse opinions, objectively, and from a Singaporean point of view,” Iswaran added.

The government’s financing model with Singapore’s other major media company Mediacorp, to which it provides annual funding, was working well, he said.

As at August last year, the daily average circulation of The Straits Times on print and digital platforms was 458,200.

Singapore is ranked 160 of 180 countries rated in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders, a non-government group that promotes freedom of information. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)