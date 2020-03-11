Spirax-Sarco says China trading below expectations due to virus outbreak

March 11 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering said on Wednesday its performance in China for February was significantly short of expectations as it was unable to contact its customers, who either didn’t return to work or were unable to due to the travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak.

“Political and economic uncertainty, as well as COVID-19, continue to dampen global industrial production growth forecasts, although we currently assume that conditions will begin to improve during the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Anderson said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)