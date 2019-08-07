Industrials
Spirax-Sarco says sales growth at main business to halve

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc expects sales growth at its main business to more than halve in the second half of this year, as a weakening global economy weakens forecasts for industrial production, the company said on Wednesday.

The valve maker said sales would drop at its Steam Specialties business partly due to the “non-repeat nature” of some of its sources of growth in the first half, which included several large orders in China and Korea, a Brexit stock build and a stronger than expected currency devaluation in Argentina. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

