UPDATE 1-Valve maker Spirax-Sarco posts better-than-expected profit, revenue

March 15 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported better-than-expected full-year revenue and adjusted pretax profit on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and strength in its Europe, Middle East and Africa market.

Spirax-Sarco said adjusted pretax profit rose 28.7 percent to 229.1 million pounds ($320.3 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 219.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 31.9 percent to 998.7 million pounds in 2017, beating an estimate of 979.2 million pounds.

Spirax-Sarco said acquisitions of German valve-maker Gestra and U.S. thermal technology company Chromalox added 20 percent to sales growth and 14 percent to profit growth in 2017.

Spirax-Sarco said adjusted operating profit from Europe, Middle East and Africa, its largest market, increased 32 percent to 66.1 million pounds.

