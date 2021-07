July 5 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care has raised its offer to buy out Britain’s Spire Healthcare to 250 pence per share, the Australian company said on Monday, after reports of some investor resistance to the companies’ previously agreed deal.

Ramsay and London-listed Spire in May had agreed to a 240 pence per Spire share proposal. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)