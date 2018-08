Aug 6 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc expects core earnings for the 2018 financial year to be materially lower than the previous year, Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm said on Monday.

The company said its revenue fell 1.1 percent to about 475 million pounds ($616.7 million) in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.7702 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)