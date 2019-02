Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Spire Healthcare Group Plc on Thursday posted a 64 percent fall in pretax profit, hit by lower National Health Services revenue and higher costs.

The hospital operator said it expects to return to “modest revenue growth” in 2019 after a difficult year, adding that NHS remains an uncertain market. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)