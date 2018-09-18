FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

NHS cutbacks knock 21 pct off Spire earnings

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc reported a 21 percent drop in first-half core earnings on Wednesday, as it continues to be hit by fewer referrals from Britain’s publicly funded National Health Service (NHS).

Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm, which warned last month that its core earnings for the year would be lower, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 66.1 million pounds ($86.98 million) from 83.2 million pounds reported a year earlier.

The company also named John Forrest, former chief operating officer of pub operator Greene King’s retail operations, as its new chief operating officer. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

