Spire Healthcare shares tumble after it cuts FY profit view

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Spire Healthcare Group Plc fell 12 percent on Tuesday, after Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm cut its core earnings forecast for the full year.

The company, which operates 39 hospitals and 11 clinics, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization will be in the range of 119 million pounds ($153.15 million) to 120 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31. It had earlier forecast the range between 120 million pounds and 125 million pounds.

Spire Healthcare’s shares were 9.4 percent lower at 105.6 pence at 0834 GMT.