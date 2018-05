May 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported higher quarterly revenue on Wednesday and said it would buy European peer Asco Industries NV for $650 million.

Spirit said its net income fell to $125.4 million or $1.10 per share in the first quarter ended March 29, from $141.7 million or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Its revenue rose to $1.74 billion from $1.69 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)