August 1, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spirit AeroSystems posts profit on higher deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, partly boosted by higher deliveries to its top customers Boeing Co and France’s Airbus SE.

The company reported net income of $145.2 million, or $1.31 per share in the second quarter ended June 28, compared with a loss of $56.8 million, or 48 cents per share per share, a year earlier.

The company had recorded a charge related to Boeing, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

