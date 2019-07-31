Boeing supplier Spirit Aero's profit rises 15.7%

July 31 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Wednesday posted a 15.7% rise in quarterly profit as Boeing’s biggest supplier continued to make parts for the grounded 737 MAX jets at a rate prior to a deadly airplane crash in March.

The company’s net income rose to $168 million, or $1.61 per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $145.2 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 9.8% to $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)