Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss on fewer aircraft part shipments

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by fewer aircraft part shipments to top customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE following a slump in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a loss of $295.9 million, or $2.85 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $67.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up