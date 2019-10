Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a 22.5% drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a $33 million charge related to lower production on Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The company's net income fell to $131 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 26, from $169 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/323EzSO)

Total revenue rose about 6% to $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)