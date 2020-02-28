Company News
February 28, 2020 / 12:43 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Spirit AeroSystems profit falls 61.8% on charges

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boeing’s biggest supplier Spirit AeroSystems reported a 61.8% fall in quarterly profit, as it took charges related to the 787 aircraft program, and said it would not provide a 2020 outlook until the 737 MAX jet is cleared to fly again.

Spirit’s net income fell to $68 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $178 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.8% to $1.96 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

