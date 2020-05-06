Spirit AeroSystems says coronavirus worsened its cash flow outlook

May 6 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that its cash flow outlook for the year had worsened as top customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE cut production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirit, which forecast negative cash flow in February as a result of the 737 MAX aircraft grounding, said the coronavirus crisis had compounded its problems and it was looking at breaking even on cash flow in 2021, with a slower recovery going forward. (Reporting by Rachit Vats, Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)