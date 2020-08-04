Company News
August 4, 2020 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spirit posts second straight quarterly loss as virus hits aero parts demand

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Airplane parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a loss for the second straight quarter on Tuesday, as its main customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE further cut production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirit, among the air industry’s biggest parts suppliers, posted a net loss of about $256 million, or $2.46 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $168 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue plunged 68% to $644.6 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
