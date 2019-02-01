UPDATE 2-Spirit Aero expects strong 2019 on higher demand from Boeing

* Sees 2019 profit $7.35/shr-$7.60/shr

* Beats Q4 profit estimates

* Delivers 1,734 shipsets in 2018

* Focus on production rate increase, margin expansion -CEO

* Shares rise 5.2 pct (Adds CEO quote, background on facility expansion, updates shares)

By Rama Venkat Raman and Sanjana Shivdas

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc forecast 2019 profit and revenue above Wall Street expectations on Friday, as it prepares to meet higher demand for fuselages and other aircraft parts from top customer Boeing Co.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.2 percent to $87.77 before the bell after it also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Spirit’s problems with delivering on booming orders from the world’s two big commercial jet makers were at the heart of delivery delays in the middle of last year and are still being closely watched by investors as an indicator of how production will go in 2019.

“As we begin 2019, our focus is on the efficient execution of production rate increases, margin expansion, continued growth in defense and fabrication,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said in a statement.

Spirit is expanding its operations in Wichita, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, while adding about 1,650 jobs as it looks to keep pace with Boeing’s deliveries. The company makes about 70 percent of 737’s structure, Boeing’s best-selling commercial jetliner.

The planemaker on Wednesday forecast deliveries of nearly 100 more planes in 2019, compared with a year earlier.

Spirit delivered 1,734 shipsets — the complete set of parts for each aircraft - in 2018, compared with 1,651 a year earlier.

Sales at Spirit’s fuselage systems unit rose 10.7 percent to $1.02 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company forecast 2019 profit in the range of $7.35 per share and $7.60 per share and revenue in the range of $8 billion and $8.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $7.34 per share and revenue of $7.64 billion for 2019, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it hopes to close its $650 million deal to buy Europe’s Asco Industries NV in the first half of the year.

“This week we refiled our Form CO, which is the formal notification required for merger review and clearance by the European Commission,” Gentile said.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.85 per share, above analysts’ expectations of $1.80 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to $1.84 billion, falling slightly below estimates of $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)