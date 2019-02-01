UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems profit beats on higher deliveries

(Adds estimates, deliveries, share movement)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, driven by higher deliveries to its customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE.

Shares of the company rose 4.3 percent to $86.98 before the bell after it also forecast 2019 profit and revenue above expectations.

Spirit’s problems with delivering on booming orders from the world’s two big commercial jet makers were at the heart of delivery delays in the middle of last year and are still being closely watched by investors as an indicator of how production will go in 2019.

Boeing on Wednesday forecast deliveries would rise by another 100 planes this year from last year’s record 806 aircraft.

The Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit delivered 1,734 shipsets — the complete set of parts for each aircraft - in 2018, compared with 1,651 shipsets a year earlier.

The company, which makes fuselage and aerodynamic structures for Boeing Co and Airbus SE planes, forecast 2019 profit in the range of $7.35 per share and $7.60 per share and revenue in the range of $8 billion and $8.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $7.34 per share and revenue of $7.64 billion for 2019, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $177.6 million, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $122.8 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.85 per share.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to $1.84 billion.

Analysts on average expected Spirit to earn $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)