October 23, 2019 / 2:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spirit Airlines close to agreeing major Airbus order -sources

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines is close to agreeing a provisional deal to order as many as 100 single-aisle aircraft worth up to $12 billion at recent catalogue prices from Airbus, industry sources said.

Such a deal would be the first for the European planemaker since the United States imposed 10% tariffs on some of the planes it offers to U.S. carriers last week, as part of a long-running transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Airbus declined comment. Spirit, which reports earnings later on Wednesday, did not respond to a request for comment.

A deal of that size would be worth up to $12 billion at the most recent 2018 Airbus list prices, but industry sources say such deals typically involve discounts of at least 50%. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Tracy Rucinski; editing by David Evans)

