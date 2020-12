FILE PHOTO: A Spirit Airlines jet taxis from Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. Picture taken December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines said on Thursday it expects its load factor for the fourth quarter to average about 70%, despite the slowdown in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said beginning with the period leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, rising COVID-19 cases have led to fewer bookings and a rise in cancellations. (bit.ly/33F1tnf)