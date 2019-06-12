Songwriter Mardones loses 'Kinky Boots' lawsuit against publisher

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the songwriter Benny Mardones against a publisher he said should have stopped Cyndi Lauper from lifting from his song “Into the Night” for the finale of her 2013 Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

The Tuesday night dismissal by U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan of Mardones’ breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit against Spirit Two Music Inc does not affect his separate copyright infringement lawsuit against Lauper, which is in discovery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WGGG11