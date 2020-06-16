Split 11th Circuit denies ‘social-distancing’ injunction against Miami jail

A federal appeals court on Monday refused to order a Miami-Dade County detention facility to provide medically vulnerable pretrial detainees with soap, cleaning supplies or additional space as a buffer against the spread of COVID-19.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a preliminary injunction granted in April by a federal judge in Miami, who found the seven named plaintiffs were likely to prevail on their claim that conditions at Miami’s Metro West Detention Center showed “deliberate indifference” to the serious risk posed by the virus.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3d8eEi6