Split Federal Circuit upholds another Endo patent on Opana ER

For the second time in little over a month, drug company Endo Pharmaceuticals scored an appellate court victory on one of the patents underlying Opana ER, an opioid painkiller it pulled from the U.S. market in 2017 due to the public health consequences of abuse.

A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the validity of Endo’s patent on oxymorphone with sharply reduced levels of ABUK, a potentially toxic impurity. The method was developed by inventors at Mallinckrodt LLC and licensed to Endo after federal regulators limited ABUK in oxymorphone to 10 parts per million in 2004.

