For lovers of poems of the Tang Dynasty, a prosperous period over 1,000 years ago, Xi’an, a city in northwest China, is the place to rediscover the timeless rhymes.

“In fresh early spring days, many beauties would take a stroll along rivers in Chang’an.” These lines of a popular Tang poem depict the spring scenes in the capital city of Tang Dynasty Chang’an, now Xi’an. People would venture out to enjoy the flowers and feel vitality blossoming within themselves. A similar yearning for Tang poetry and Chang’an made Yan Zhaoyu, a modern day “beauty”, chose to pursue a postgraduate degree in ancient literature in Xi’an.

Ancient poems are depositories of the unique temperament and history and culture of historic Xi’an. As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi’an blended eastern and western cultures, with many great poets and writers leaving their marks in the city. Many of their poems are still widely known and read to this day.

Photo taken in 1962 showing the exterior of famous Tang poet Du Fu’s memorial temple on the original site of Shaoling, Weiqu Town, Chang’an County, Xi’an City/Xinhua

“Tang poetry couldn’t cut its ties with Xi’an,” Yan said. “Xi’an without Tang poetry couldn’t be what it was and is, as it is Tang poetry that nurtures the soul of the ancient city.”

Yan’s love of poetry helped her win the top prize in a national postgraduate poetry contest in 2019. The popular Tang poems kept records of many historical sites, natural scenery, festivals and diverse moments in the lives of Chang’an residents in and before the Tang Dynasty. These stories became part of Yan’s new book published last year, which seeks to offer a glimpse into the lives of ancient Xi’an.

Yan, now a doctoral student in ancient literature at northern China’s renowned Nankai University, has decided to settle down in Xi’an. Many, like Yan, have settled in the city, drawn by its rich cultural appeal.

In ancient times, the imperial examination system, like the present national college entrance examination, drew scores of scholars to Chang’an to study and seek a civil service career. A taste for poems and other literature was widely shared across society at the time. During the Tang Dynasty, writing poetry was the main evaluated component of the test, leading to a booming poetry culture, including the four poetry masters of Li Bai, Du Fu, Bai Juyi and Wang Wei.

Sunset view of Xi’an Dayan Pagoda/Xinhua

Traces of the pursuit of literary achievement can still be found in the lintels and doorframes of Xi’an Dayan Pagoda, China’s earliest and largest Tang Dynasty attic-styled square brick tower.

As part of a Tang tradition, newly-promoted scholars would write their names, birthplaces and time of promotion on the pagoda’s walls with ink pens, and many also left impromptu poems. Anecdotes abound about the inscribing practice, which became many a literati’s pursuit.

The city’s love for literature didn’t fade over time and is even gathering steam thanks to a government-led drive. In 2017, the local government unveiled a plan to turn the city into a culture hub by upgrading reading infrastructure and launching citywide reading activities. Offering diversified reading experiences, Xi’an has literally become a city of books.

Reading at night in an around-the-clock bookstore in Xi’an/Xinhua

A gathering place for intellectuals in the past, the antique bookstore located in Xi’an’s Beilin District has become a part of the life of some old local residents and an almost spiritual place among intellectuals. Covering about 900 square meters, the bookstore also collects and preserves old books.

The antique bookstore in Xi’an/ Shaanxi Daily

Jia Erqiang, former dean of the School of History and Culture at Shaanxi Normal University, has been a frequent to the antique bookstore since 1973. “I often went to the antique bookstore when pursuing my postgraduate degree in the 1980s. Now many of the books in the reference room of the college at the Shaanxi Normal University are from there.”

”The antique bookstore remains a “holy place” for book hunters, while growing numbers of new-style bookstores create diverse reading opportunities for book lovers.

Readers take their time in a Yan Ji You bookstore in downtown Xi’an/ Xi’an Daily

Known as “the book paradise in the clouds,” Xi’an Zhong Shu Ge bookstore boasts a dreamy whitish design. As a commercial complex featuring literary creation and art, the Maxone bookstore houses a 240-meter-long and 18-meter-high “book wall.” The flagship store of Yan Ji You bookstore in downtown Xi’an is known as the city’s most beautiful bookstore, and is a masterpiece of famous Japanese designer Tomoko Ikegai. Another landmark bookstore, from the Yan Ji You chain, will soon open in the city’s most high-end shopping street, featuring a rich reading experience combining Tang Dynasty elegance and fantastic modernity.

A reader appreciating an art work on sale in a book store in Xi’an/Xinhua

Many bookstores seek to create a new urban space integrating humanities, creativity, aesthetics and life for readers by adding new services and elements such as public entrepreneurship spaces, coffee and cultural creative works. Xi’an was designated a city of bookstores in 2018 and has hosted the China National Book Expo several times. The smell of books has become part of the ancient city’s taste, with people, especially the young, reading books everywhere.

The number of physical bookstores in Xi’an is growing fast in its bid to build a city of books. In 2018, the number of brick-and-mortar bookstores in Xi’an jumped to 1,927, ranking fifth among Chinese cities. In 2019, the city added 464 more physical bookstores, up 24 percent over 2018, pushing it up to fourth.

Books have paved a way for Xi’an to entertain visitors from all over the world with a taste of its ancient charms and modern styles. If you are a bookworm, you shouldn’t miss out on Xi’an.