With COVID-19, the need for clinical trials to go digital and virtual becomes more urgent

Not so long ago, if you had volunteered to take part in a clinical trial, it might have looked something like this: you would travel to a hospital, be briefed on what was going to happen, receive your assigned treatment, and stay for observation. Depending on the study protocol, you would repeat the entire process every few weeks or months. At the end, the study coordinators would thank you for your time, perhaps offer you monetary compensation, and you would be on your way, none the wiser about your condition or the drug tested.

Today, the clinical trial experience couldn’t be more different. Studies no longer seek to determine only if a drug is safe and effective for use, but also strive to examine how the new treatment affects a patient’s wellness and quality of life. Participants are no longer seen simply as a means to an end, but as active collaborators in the testing process.

Welcome to a new dawn in clinical trials, one with the patient front and center. The goal? To create personalized medicine, treatments that are tailored to every individual’s unique condition and needs. The path to get there? Collect data — the more, the better — from clinical trial participants, leverage the power of AI and machine learning to harness useful information found within, and use the insights obtained to create disease prediction models and generate new treatments.

From onsite to on-screen

Before Covid-19, society was making steady progress towards digital medicine with the help of patient-centric clinical trials. But then came along the pandemic, which threatened to upend it all. How could studies continue to be patient-centric when patients can’t be seen? With lockdown measures in place and hospital visits out of the question, how could study investigators continue to monitor their patients’ progress and provide them with feedback about their condition? How could they continue to track and analyze the data collected while working from home? And what about the trials that had yet to begin — how would they seek out new volunteers?

Covid-19 has brought with it many lessons. For those running clinical trials, the pandemic has underlined a key one: the need to have systems and technologies in place that can support digital processes and virtual visits, so that studies can continue running, crisis notwithstanding.

A suite of solutions

Thankfully, many clinical trials had already begun adopting such an approach prior to the pandemic — aided by digital solutions provided by firms like Medidata.

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, is helping trials go virtual by providing sponsors with a single, unified data platform to manage their trials more effectively. The Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud offers trial sponsors a comprehensive suite of services that are end-to-end, supporting the entire clinical trial process.

For sponsors, Medidata’s solutions include EDC (electronic data capture), eCOA (electronic clinical outcomes assessment), Detect (centralized statistical monitoring), and other remote management tools. For patients, there is the myMedidata portal, which allows them to access trial information, virtually enroll, and track their symptoms from home.

Continuing despite COVID-19

In recent months, Medidata’s Rave technologies have been employed to support clinical trial studies, ensuring they continue seamlessly despite the pandemic. One such trial is Moderna Therapeutics’ ongoing tests to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. The trial, which makes use of Medidata’s unified platform to remotely capture data from patients’ smartphones, is one of the largest “virtual” trials to date, with up to 30,000 patients expected to be enrolled.

Another biotech company that has had to pivot quickly during the crisis is TissueTech in Miami. In July, the firm launched a new clinical trial to examine foot ulcers in diabetics and it switched — for the first time in its history — to remote site visits and patient reporting. They were able to transition quickly, says vice-president of clinical operations Tommy Lee, because of Medidata’s “full platform technology and virtual oversight tools.”

Leveraging history

In addition, Medidata offers sponsors solutions before clinical trial testing even begins. The Synthetic Control Arm (SCA) helps investigators design their trials, allowing them to carefully select patients from historical clinical trials to match with those being treated with the new investigational product. Doing so helps reduce the number of patients that have to be recruited.

Toronto-based Medicenna Therapeutics is the latest company to benefit from such a tool. In October, the FDA approved for SCA to be used in Medicenna’s trial on recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The FDA ruling set a new precedent for advanced clinical trials on hybrid external controls (when synthetic control arm patients are combined with randomized patients).

A win-win

The outcome? Benefits to both those running the trials and those taking part in them. Patients are now able to participate from the comfort of their own homes and still be assured of two-way communication with researchers. Meanwhile investigators can continue to recruit new patients, as well as collect and manage data despite Covid-19 and other disruptions. Patient-centric trials can carry to be managed effectively and efficiently, and new personalized treatments can continue being developed.

With more than one million registered users across 1,600 customers and partners, Medidata is the world’s most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. It is leading the digital transformation of life sciences and taking us to a new era of clinical trials.

