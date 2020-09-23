The last week of August, which was also this year’s Science and Technology Week in China, was overwhelmingly busy for Cao Peng, a senior partner of Shaanxi Jiaxuan Law Firm and legal advisor of the Xi’an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He is flooded with phone calls from scientific research institutes and entrepreneurs across the country these days, consulting with him about relevant legal issues or advice on the commercialization of innovative sci-tech projects.

“I am busy doing this all year round now, and am losing touch with other fields of my business,” Cao joked.

Cao’s thriving consultation business builds on Xi’an’s successful experience in exploring the effective transformation of sci-tech discoveries to promote new industries and businesses. Xi’an, an ancient capital with a history of thousands of years, has not only ancient city walls and the passionate Qinqiang opera, but also strong scientific and technological competitiveness and a solid industrial foundation. Xi’an is emerging as a city of hard and core technology.

A bird’s eye view of the Xi’an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone/Xi’an Daily

The hard and core technology concept was first proposed in Xi’an in 2010. It mainly refers to revolutionary technologies with far-reaching and extensive economic and social influence, usually with demanding technical thresholds. It is generally taken to include artificial intelligence, aerospace, biotechnology, photoelectric chips, information technology, new materials, new energy and intelligent manufacturing.

In terms of the chip industry, Xi’an has formed a complete industrial chain, with the presence of giants like Huawei, Samsung, and Micron.

The big data industry has seen the emergence of Xi’an Merit Data, West Credit Management, Xixian New Area Big Data Company, as well as core parks such as the cloud computing and big data technology innovation and service demonstration park in the Xi’an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone and new industrialization (big data) industrial base in Fengxi New Town in Xixian New Area.

In the aerospace industry, the liquid oxygen and kerosene engine team of the Long March 5 B carrier rocket Y1 mission has unique core tech cutting-edge technologies in aerospace liquid fuel and has performed perfectly in numerous launch missions.

When it comes to biomedicine, there are leading enterprises such as Xi’an Janssen, ranging from basic industries for producing chemical preparations to high-end sectors such as immunotherapy and 3D printing.

A production line at Xi’an Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary/Xi’an Daily

On July 22, 2019, two Xi’an-based companies Bright Laser Technologies and Western Superconducting Technologies, were among the first batch of 25 firms to debut on the Science and Technology Innovation Board or “STAR Market”, China’s Nasdaq-style tech index. They were reminiscent of two Xi’an students of old finally succeeding in the national official entrance exams after years of earnest study. Their IPO made Xi’an the first central or western city to have two trailblazing companies among the initial 25 listed on the index.

Bright Laser Technologies is China’s leading provider of solutions for metal additive manufacturing technology. Its success in becoming one of the pioneers to debut on the sci-tech innovation market is the combined result of Xi’an’s excellent college education system, the enterprise’s strong R&D, and long-term government support.

Xi’an’s sci-tech technologies are underpinned by a solid talent base. The number of scientific research institutes in the city is second only to Beijing, and the number of universities ranks third in China, after Beijing and Shanghai. The city is home to more than 3,000 high-tech enterprises and nearly 460,000 professional and technical personnel. Xi’an’s national defense sci-tech and industrial competitiveness is also second only to Beijing. The number of research units, professionals and production facilities based in Xi’an accounts for over one third of China’s aerospace and weaponry sector and nearly a quarter of China’s aviation industry, respectively.

Sept. 16, 2020 shows the opening ceremony of the 2020 Global Key and Core Technology Innovation Conference in Xi'an, northwest China's /Xinhua

In 2017, Xi’an proposed building itself into a hard and core technology city, and unveiled a string of development strategies to leverage such tech, the internet, military-civilian cooperation, and partnerships between universities and entrepreneurship platforms to boost sci-tech growth.

In March this year, Xi’an was approved to build a national next-generation AI innovation and development pilot zone. In June, Xi’an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone started to build a hard and core technology innovation demonstration area. A global hard & core technology innovation conference has been held here annually for the last four years.

Visitors learn about the solutions to traffic congestion in urban areas at the 2020 Global Key and Core Technology Innovation Conference in Xi'an/Xinhua

The sudden outbreak of the epidemic has been a test of the region’s economic resilience, and Xi’an has withstood the test thanks to the steady growth stream unleashed by robust sci-tech development. Xi’an’s GDP grew 2.8 percent in the first half of this year, ranking first among China’s sub-provincial-level cities. The scientific research and technology service industry played the largest role in driving the growth rate of the city’s operating income, reaching 3.7 percentage points, followed by the information transmission, software, and IT service industry, with 1.4 percentage points.

Xi’an’s sci-tech strength and potential have attracted considerable foreign investment. In 2019, manufacturing accounted for 58 percent of the $4.1 billion of foreign capital actually deployed in the city. Among them, the manufacturing of computers, communications and other electronic equipment was the most vibrant sector, with the actual utilization of foreign capital reaching $3.6 billion, accounting for 88 percent.

The first-phase production zone of Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd. located in the Xi'an high-tech comprehensive bonded area.

As the largest foreign investment project in China’s electronic information industry since 1978, Samsung’s memory chip project was established in Xi’an in 2012. “During the epidemic, the global semiconductor industry was left in the doldrums. We managed to weather the difficulties and carry out production in an orderly way thanks to the support from the Xi’an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone, the city and the province,” said Hyunki Ji, vice president of Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

In the face of the new round of industrial revolution, Xi’an is seizing development opportunities in the era of hard and core technology by consolidating scientific research, expanding industrial clusters, increasing policy support and deepening openness. With ancient charm as the paper and scientific innovation as the pen, Xi’an is drawing an even more fascinating future.