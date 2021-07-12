Husband, father, mentor, long-suffering Mariners fan. I happily lived my life with many descriptors, each of them given to me by someone I cherished. “Cancer patient,” however, was one term I never imagined. But when diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of blood cancer,[1] threatened my life six years ago, my world was forever changed. In an instant new words were added to my vocabulary—some that I had never heard before. New people entered my life, it seemed, every other day—doctors, nurses and various health care staff. And, ultimately, Juno now part of Bristol Myers Squibb, the company that had been researching cell therapy for years in the hopes of helping patients like me battle advanced blood cancers.

For years, my cancer kept coming back. I went through cycles of treatment, including multiple rounds of chemotherapy, three episodes of radiation, four lumbar punctures and an autologous stem cell transplant. During this time, I experienced remissions, but they didn’t last long. With limited treatment options remaining, my medical team believed that a CAR T cell therapy being studied in clinical trials at the time, now known as Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion, might just help after other treatments had failed.

Because David had received at least two previous treatments that didn’t work, or stopped working, David’s doctor called and told him about a clinical trial for a CAR T cell therapy, now known as Breyanzi®. David was very interested in learning more. They discussed the treatment, procedure and potential serious side effects of Breyanzi® that can be life-threatening and can lead to death, such as cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity, as well as other common side effects including fever, low white or red blood cells, severe diarrhea, or severe nausea.[2] After knowing all the facts, David made an educated decision to move forward with Breyanzi®. After David received his Breyanzi® cells, he remained close to where he received treatment for at least four weeks so his care team could monitor for side effects.

And it did. Thanks to my amazing support system of clinical staff, my wife and loved ones, and this opportunity with Breyanzi®, my scans were clean and I went into remission.

While David’s scans were clean, that does not mean he is cancer-free. David continues to be monitored for possible disease recurrence and long-term side effects from CAR T cell therapy.

I wanted to meet the people behind Breyanzi®—who were they? What drove them to introduce this CAR T cell therapy to the world? How did scientists reprogram my T cells to find and kill target cells? I got an opportunity to gain insights from Samit Hirawat, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, and Chris Boerner, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb, and get answers to my questions. They also turned the tables and asked me a few questions to learn about my experience.

Here is what we had to say.

1. David: Samit, Chris, thanks for your time to answer my questions about cell therapy and your company’s work to get Breyanzi® to patients. To start, how would you describe what CAR T cell therapy is and how it can help people with blood cancers?

Samit: Absolutely, David. CAR T is a type of cell therapy, a personalized approach to treating patients with certain blood cancers. The treatment takes a person’s own T cells, which are immune system cells, and reprograms them to recognize and attack target cells.[3]

David: Does this reprogramming take place in the lab?

Samit: Actually yes, David—that’s exactly what happens. This is an intricate process that begins with the collection of a patient’s T cells from an apheresis procedure,[4] as you likely remember. The collection sample is then shipped to one of our manufacturing facilities, where chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are added to the T cells, which “reprograms” them to recognize and bind to target cells.[5] The CAR T cells are then administered to the patient via infusion.[3] The CAR T cells are unique to each patient and it can take three to four weeks to develop them in the manufacturing facility, but timing can vary.

Breyanzi® is created by adding chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to your T cells.

Chris: And David, CAR T cell therapies are often administered as a one-time infusion, which means the patient only gets one dose of it and, although is monitored for short- and long-term side effects, doesn’t have to go back for multiple treatments.

2. David: With so much happening in the world right now, especially with COVID-19, what inspired Bristol Myers Squibb, and you personally, to continue focusing on the work that you do in blood cancer?

Samit: Unfortunately, cancer doesn’t care about current affairs and continues to impact hundreds of thousands of people. I know from my own experiences as an oncologist just how much patients rely on new advancements in cancer care every day. That’s why we continue our focus on introducing new treatment options for patients who have life-threatening diseases. Cancer doesn’t take a break and neither do we.

Chris: And that’s what really drives us here — advancing these treatments, doing all we can to get them to patients and introducing new technologies along the way that can help patients and care teams navigate the complexities that may come up during treatment.

3. David: How did you feel when you heard Breyanzi® was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and what does it mean for patients?

“What inspires me each morning is knowing that we’re exploring every facet of the patient experience to discover new ways to deliver therapies. I’m motivated by our focus on finding meaningful therapies for patients.” — Chris Boerner, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb

Chris: I still remember there was a sense of pride, excitement and joy when we learned that Breyanzi® had been approved by the FDA. To this day, I still feel all those things when I realize what this approval means to the patients who need this treatment, specifically those with large B-cell lymphomas, when at least two previous treatments have not worked or have stopped working. They now have a treatment option that can potentially provide complete responses, which occur when most or all signs of their large B-cell lymphoma have disappeared after treatment for a period of time.

But what’s truly significant about this approval is the people, without whom this would not have been possible. It has taken, really, a village across our teams, who worked tirelessly to get here. And of course, “here” could not be possible without the patients, such as yourself, and their care teams, who participated in clinical trials.

We did this together. Truly, we have accomplished something remarkable together.

Samit: Despite having been in drug development for over 20 years, it still gave me goosebumps, and it still makes me proud whenever I think about receiving that phone call. Because when you think about it, what this approval actually means is that potentially thousands of patients, just like yourself—parents, siblings, spouses, friends and neighbors, who may have had very limited options left in their battle against large B-cell lymphoma now have new hope.

4. David: Thinking of the work that’s been done on Breyanzi®, and the work you do every day, what motivates you to do it? What makes you spring out of bed in the morning?

Samit: Knowing that the work I do every day is dedicated to improving patient outcomes is what “puts a spring in my step,” to borrow from your words. Patients are at the center of our entire development process, from the first discovery of a particular molecule, identifying a need for a new or improved therapy, to bringing medicines from the lab into clinics. Knowing that our efforts may actually bring transformative change to how patients are treated is what motivates me, personally.

Chris: David, yours is one of the stories that, every day, drives the people at Bristol Myers Squibb to bring forward potentially life-changing medicines. What inspires me each morning is knowing that we’re exploring every facet of the patient experience to discover new ways to deliver therapies. I’m motivated by our focus on finding meaningful therapies for patients. With Breyanzi®, eligible patients now have access to a one-time treatment.

“We continue our focus on introducing new treatment options for patients who have life-threatening diseases. Because cancer doesn’t take a break and neither do we.” — Samit Hirawat, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development at Bristol Myers Squibb

Samit: Offering a treatment for large B-cell lymphoma is just the start of Bristol Myers Squibb’s journey here. We have several investigational cell therapy candidates in our pipeline including in early clinical development. We also gained FDA approval for our second CAR T cell therapy to treat a different type of blood cancer.

The work we do here goes beyond the lab and into the home, where care and comfort can make a world of difference. We’re constantly researching ways to make things easier for patients and their care teams, including expanding tools and technologies that support treatment administration and patient monitoring.

5. David: When I was receiving Breyanzi® during the clinical trial, my medical team emphasized how important it was to have my family and loved ones close by to help me through recovery. What advice would you give to someone preparing to take care of someone ready to undergo cell therapy?

Samit: David, it’s funny you ask that because when I worked in a hospital, I ran a support group for patients with lymphoma. I’d help prepare them before they went in for a bone marrow transplant and we used to have this dialogue on a repeated basis that, “You’re not alone. There are lots of people who’ve gone through this same thing you’re about to go through, who are sitting around you, so ask your questions, not once, not twice, but as many times as you need to.”

Influenced by that precious time I spent with patients, that’s the one piece of advice I would give to anyone preparing to receive cell therapy treatment—connect with and lean on other patients, doctors and staff, and a gamut of people in between.

Chris: I believe we’ve all been touched by cancer in some way in our personal lives and understand that it doesn’t just affect the individual, it affects everyone in their life. And that’s why having a good support system in place is critical, because there are going to be good days and bad days. We truly get that. That’s why we strive to help make that experience a little easier, as positive as possible, where and however we can. For example, Bristol Myers Squibb offers its CAR T cell therapy patients a wearable technology, which allows patients and their doctors to remotely monitor their temperature through a smartphone after treatment with a Bristol Myers Squibb CAR T cell therapy. The wearable technology allows patients to monitor their temperature in real-time, whether they are being treated at the treatment facility or in the outpatient setting.

“Thanks to my amazing support system of clinical staff, my wife and loved ones, and this opportunity with Breyanzi®, I am now in remission.” — David Israel, Breyanzi® Clinical Trial Patient

David: I would just add, my care community was very important to me. The treating physicians and medical staff at the clinic where I received Breyanzi® were extremely professional, caring and insightful. My doctor carefully explained the potentially serious or life-threatening side effects I could experience from Breyanzi®, including cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity, as well as other common side effects. One doctor even drew on a whiteboard a kind of a schematic of how the treatment may work in my body. To see it laid out like that, with graphics, made it more understandable to us, and it was a valuable experience to see and understand it ahead of time.

6. Samit: David, I hope you don’t mind if I turn the tables and ask you some questions, so we can learn from you, as well. What motivated you to try Breyanzi®? How was your experience?

David: Sure, I’m happy to answer your questions. The concept of CAR T cell therapy was first introduced to me earlier in my treatment period by my physician, maybe a year after I started getting chemotherapy, but I wasn’t medically eligible to receive it at the time. About a year later, it was brought up again and it was easy for me to accept the opportunity to participate in the study. After multiple prior treatments, my disease had progressed to the point where I was running out of options, so it really was an easy choice for me to participate in the clinical study.

7. Samit: Were there any aspects of your treatment with Breyanzi® that helped ease the experience for you?

David: The fact that I only needed one dose of Breyanzi® and that my physician recommended treatment in an outpatient setting were both very helpful to me, and this was something that my family and I could manage. I was later admitted to the hospital and received great care for my fever and cytokine release syndrome.

After getting a low-grade fever, David was admitted to the hospital for almost a week to be treated for cytokine release syndrome. Side effects like cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicity can be life-threatening and can lead to death. Because of the risk of cytokine release syndrome, neurologic toxicity, and other side effects, patients like David must remain close to where they received treatment for at least four weeks after the infusion for side effect monitoring.

8. David: Looking to the future, what new cell therapy innovations would you like to see brought to patients?

Samit: For any oncologist and drug development company, our ambition, as lofty as it may be, is to one day find a cure for the serious diseases with which we are dealing. At Bristol Myers Squibb, we’re looking forward. As we forge ahead in our clinical research pursuits, we’re evaluating bringing CAR T cell therapies into earlier lines of therapy and hope to improve side-effect profiles for some of them.

The approval of Breyanzi® invigorates our zeal to develop new treatments for other blood cancers and advanced blood diseases and, hopefully, for solid tumors.

Chris: I’m excited for the continued development and launch of several key initiatives we’re working on that, together, may not only allow therapies to be closer to the patient and community settings, but also aim to assist patients through the treatment and side effect monitoring process. This includes expansion of our cell therapy manufacturing network and our wearable temperature monitoring technology.

9. David: My final question to you both is this: if you could choose three words to describe Bristol Myers Squibb and CAR T cell therapy, what would they be?

Chris: I would say trailblazing, personalized, persevering.

Samit: Disruptive, hopeful, promising.

David: Samit and Chris, I’ve learned a lot about what’s happened behind the scenes to bring us to this point with Breyanzi®. I credit this treatment as having changed my life, and I really appreciate all the hard work that you all put into getting it to patients.

Chris: David, it’s people like you who really inspire and motivate us to find new treatment options for patients. So thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for everything you’ve done to share your story.

Samit: It is absolutely humbling, as well as energizing, to hear from you, David. We will continue putting our hearts and minds together to bring additional potentially transformative treatments for patients who really need them. Thank you.

