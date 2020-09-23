On the evening of April 25，2020, the melodies of Chinese and Western classical music were heard in the magnificent home of the eighth wonder of the world—the Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in northwest China.

Aside from the 3 million-plus domestic and foreign viewers watching online, behind the band stood the legendary 2,000-plus-year-old terracotta warriors and horses of the Qin Dynasty, also enveloped in the music.

Live concert performance in Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum

This pioneering concert, blending the ancient and the modern, Chinese and western, took place in Xi’an, a northwestern Chinese city where music has deep roots. Even the COVID-19 epidemic couldn’t daunt Xi’an people’s pursuit of music. The historical and cultural accumulation of the ancient capital of 13 dynasties has made it a fertile music soil, where both ancient notes and modern rhythms can be heard.

Cheng Gang, a local resident, is a Chinese guqin player and a guardian of traditional guqin-making, an intangible cultural heritage in Shaanxi Province. As one of the oldest plucked instruments in the world, the Chinese guqin boasts a history of more than 3,000 years.

Cheng Gang, a local musician and instrument maker playing Chinese guqin/Xinhua

Good Chinese guqin players are said to also be good guqin makers. Cheng is a case in point as he is a master of Tang Dynasty guqin-making techniques; the complex processes involved mean it takes Cheng more than two years to make each instrument. Cheng has made a career of keeping the charms of the ancient guqin alive by setting up a small guqin museum in Xi’an, where he makes guqin and teaches his disciples to play them.

Xi’an is also home to ancient large-scale wind and percussion music, the only kind of palace and urban music of the world’s four ancient civilizations that remains intact. Xi’an wind and percussion music, which is 1,400 years old, is known as a “living fossil of music” among global music professionals.

Xi’an winds and percussion music performance

More widely sung among the folk people is Qin Opera, one of the oldest operas in northwest China. The performance skills of Qin Opera are simple and straightforward. With a different style to other operas, Qin Opera is known for being “opera shouted out”, echoing Xi’an people’s forthright and frank personalities, and the city’s down-to-earth temperament.

Few Chinese cities can blend the ancient and the modern as perfectly as Xi’an. This city of music is home to a variety of styles, including ancient music, rock and symphonies.

In 1990, when Chinese original music began to flourish, Cui Jian, the godfather of Chinese rock music, came to Xi’an on tour. His raw performance resonated with the passionate locals, who see rock and roll as one of Xi’an’s flagship musical styles. Many Xi’an musicians, such as Xu Wei and Zheng Jun, became pioneers of China’s rock music scene.

Today, the music culture in Xi’an, like a rock and roll song, is growing in volume and appeal.

Promoting music culture is on the government’s agenda. In 2017, the local government issued a plan to turn Xi’an into an international metropolis with strong musicappeal, and applied for the title of “City of Music” from UNESCO.

Shaanxi Grand Theater/Xinhua

A range of music-related infrastructure and events were created in the city, such as the seven major music blocks, the Shaanxi Grand Theater and Xi’an International Music Festival.

As a leading element of the Xi’an music community, Xi’an Symphony Orchestra’s performances have earned kudos from many outstanding international musicians, and helped many locals develop a taste for classical music. The orchestra has put on six outdoor concerts, the only large-scale free outdoor performances in China. It seeks to turn the event into a window to showcase the city’s charm, just like the renowned Vienna Philharmonic-Summer Night Concert and the Berliner Philharmonie have done.

Free outdoor performance by Xi’an Symphony Orchestra

The Xi’an International Music Festival has been held for 18 years, staging hundreds of world-class performances of many kinds in the city, and attended by hundreds of thousands of people. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as world-class art groups and artists from more than 40 countries and regions, such as Pletnev, Carreras and Pogorelich, have left their mark in Xi’an.

Formal grand music performances and casual humming on the streets are all part of the city’s music landscape. One can come across someone shouting Qin Opera under the city’s ancient wall in the early morning, or a street singer singing aloud with a guitar in an underground passage or in a crowded square. All these grassroots elements add to the ancient city’s energetic music life.

Visitors watch a street band performance at the south gate of the Xi’an city wall/Xinhua

There are also many trendy music blocks that bring together young music lovers. In the MBOX container music block, created from 63 shipping containers on the UP WAY, outdoor music activities such as music beer festivals are held, as well as interesting creative events and design exhibitions. The block is increasingly popular among youngsters, as it’s not only a music exhibition area, but also a hub for music creation and discovery.

Strolling on the streets of Xi’an, musical performances can be seen everywhere, be it on an international professional concert stage or in a small square. Xi’an is a place where life and dreams interweave, history and modernity mix, and music is the dynamic catalyst that enables those magical occurences.