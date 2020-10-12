By Russell Karas and Dan Brusstar

· Linking WTI crude oil pricing to Gulf Coast markets will provide oil market participants with direct access to waterborne markets

· CME’s new Dock Allocation mechanism seeks to meet demand by merging futures and export markets

The last 10 years in the global crude oil markets have been nothing short of transformative. Shale production first swelled in the United States, followed by infrastructure booms to transport oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and most recently, to load crude out to sea.

Market participants have searched for an exchange-cleared mechanism to link the most liquid crude oil benchmark in the world, WTI Futures (CL), to waterborne markets. In other words, once crude reaches the water, those trading it need a way to price it. The Dock Allocation mechanism fills that demand by providing for delivery of consistent, high-quality light sweet crude oil to the water via the NYMEX WTI Houston (HCL) futures.

Waterborne Oil Pricing Emerges

In 2016, CME Group launched several Argus-based financial futures contracts, which collectively trade more than 4,000 contracts a day and have more than 230,000 contracts in open interest. As more storage came online in the Houston area and assets became better connected, CME launched the physically delivered HCL contract in 2018. The contract was innovative in that it allowed for firms to make and take delivery at a variety of terminals in the Houston area at a known cost.

To further bolster transparency and ease of execution for U.S. crude oil, CME Platforms Inc. hosted the first electronic auction for a U.S. crude cargo in 2019. The platform is now being expanded to host a variety of physical commodity transactions.

Merging Futures and Export Markets

The new Dock Allocation delivery point will bring U.S. crude oil into the next phase of the journey, standardizing the process of securing and loading U.S. crude oil via exchange-cleared futures.

Loading windows will be available at specific terminals, which will be randomly allocated by CME Clearing. Participants may express interest for one or more windows for any or all of the available 10-day loading periods. Firms who receive an allocated loading window have the option to use it as a delivery option through the HCL contract to ship between 650,000 to 850,000 barrels of HCL quality crude oil.

Millions of Barrels of Capacity

In both the physical and financial crude world, light sweet crude oil in Houston is anchored to the most liquid crude oil contract, WTI Crude Oil futures . Gulf Coast terminals,are connected to Cushing, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas by 4 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity. Once crude reaches the Gulf Coast, there are hundreds of millions of barrels of storage capacity and 5 million barrels per day of export capacity.

The CME Dock Allocation process represents an evolution in financial markets, connecting domestic and international crude oil trading. For more experienced U.S. traders, the Dock Allocation process provides increased opportunities to hedge Gulf Coast crude. International customers gain from direct access to waterborne markets. In the end, the entire market benefits from the increased transparency in export prices as the Gulf Coast continues to mature and increase in importance for the global crude market.

