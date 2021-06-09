Negative volatility is common even in stocks’ best years—a lesson investors learned again in mid-May, when the S&P 500 had a small tantrum after months of relative calm. But in Fisher Investments’ experience, this often flummoxes investors. When negative volatility strikes, what—if anything—should stock market investors do? Very often, we find the best answer is a hard one: nothing. While considering your comfort level with potential market declines is important when selecting an investment strategy, negative volatility is usually fleeting and, for long-term investors, reacting to it can be counterproductive.

Short-term pullbacks don’t follow any pattern, have no set relationship to headline news and aren’t predictable. This year is a prime example, in Fisher Investments’ view. Its first four months brought the Capitol riot, tax-hike proposals, further COVID waves in Europe and a couple of high-profile financial-firm failures. But markets didn’t swing much. The number of downward daily market swings exceeding -1% during that stretch was below average for the MSCI World Index, with only five. (Exhibit 1) Now, daily data only date back to 1980 for this Index. But the same holds even if we look to the S&P 500’s long history. (Exhibit 2) Through April 30, it had just seven down days exceeding -1% this year—below average. But then in just one week in mid-May, it notched daily returns of -1.0%, -0.9%, -2.1%, 1.2% and 1.5%.[i] A sudden burst of volatility!

Exhibit 1: MSCI World Negative Volatility Frequency

Source: FactSet, as of 05/11/2021. MSCI World daily price returns in USD, 01/01/1980–04/30/2021.

Exhibit 2: S&P 500 Negative Volatility Frequency

Source: Global Financial Data and FactSet, as of 05/11/2021. S&P 500 daily price returns, 01/03/1928–04/30/2021.

But sharp down moves will always occur at some perfectly unpredictable time—that is assured in markets. So, how should investors approach negative volatility when it does? In Fisher Investments’ view, a good framework is to think of it as the price you pay to reap stocks’ high historical long-term returns. The MSCI World Index’s long-term annualized return is 9.1% since 1969.[ii]This includes all its days of negative volatility. Stock market volatility cuts both ways—up and down—as that week in May shows. Over time, that high annualized return shows the good outweighs the bad. We aren’t saying there are no good reasons to exit stocks. But doing so hastily in reaction to a volatile stretch is often an error that could be costly—you could miss out on the upward volatility contributing to stocks’ long-term appreciation.

This is why we think successful investing requires you to manage your emotions and steel yourself before and during periods of negative volatility. Although perhaps difficult, we think it is crucial to avoid timing exit and re-entry points from markets to minimize negative volatility. In our experience, successfully doing so repeatedly is impossible. If turbulence materializes, you could instead lock in losses by taking action after markets drop. Then, getting back in can exact an additional toll—both emotional and financial—if markets rise in the interim.



We do think long-term investors should consider their comfort level with big swings when constructing a portfolio. But, in our experience, there is no path to equity-like long-term returns that is volatility-free. So having the right mindset whenever it comes is important, in our view. Downside volatility doesn’t necessarily signal an approaching market storm. Negative days don’t portend more ahead, as past price movements are backward-looking and don’t predict future results. Nor do they require drastic action to avoid. Very often, doing something can be more costly than just doing nothing at all.

Investing in stock markets involves the risk of loss and there is no guarantee that all or any capital invested will be repaid. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. International currency fluctuations may result in a higher or lower investment return. This document constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments and should not be regarded as personalized investment or tax advice or as a representation of its performance or that of its clients. No assurances are made that Fisher Investments will continue to hold these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. In addition, no assurances are made regarding the accuracy of any forecast made herein. Not all past forecasts have been, nor future forecasts will be, as accurate as any contained herein.

[i] Source: FactSet, as of 05/14/2021. S&P 500 daily price returns, 05/10/2021–05/14/2021.

[ii] Source: FactSet, as of 05/11/2021. MSCI World Index with net dividends in USD, 12/31/1969–04/30/2021.