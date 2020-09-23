If you have a chance to take a walk on Xi’an’s city walls, chances are that you’ll come across many foreigners running or exercising in groups.

Don’t be surprised. It’s true that northwest China’s Xi’an is located in the country’s hinterland, but that has not prevented it from becoming an open and international city. Its culture is rich and diverse, while the society is open and inclusive, and the more than 20,000 foreigners living here have much to tell about their choices to make their home in the city.

In 2006, Stephen Robinson came to Xi’an for the first time as part of a six-week project to study Chinese history. The magnificent terracotta warriors and horses, the majestic Dayan Pagoda, and the antique forest of stone tablets, among others, fascinated Robinson. In 2007, he returned to China to study Chinese, and soon after decided to settle in the city.

Stephen Robinson editing his magazine/CRI Online

Why did he choose Xi’an? Robinson’s Xianese magazine offers some clues. By depicting local culture, cuisine and other aspects of life, he hopes to help foreigners living, working or traveling in Xi’an to discover the best that the city can offer. “One of the reasons I took this job is because I love this city.”

“What I’ve always found interesting about Xi’an is the attempt to blend the ancient and the modern, forging something entirely different as a result,” Robinson said.

Xi’an was the first city in the world to have a population of more than one million. Since ancient times, many foreigners have come to Xi’an to work and live in pursuit of their dreams. During the Tang Dynasty, when the economy and culture thrived, Chang’an (now Xi’an) was an inclusive city with its arms open to visitors from all over the world. Many people came from afar to work, live and study in Chang’an.

Rachimova Dildora, a woman from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, is now studying in the School of International Education of Northwest University in Xi’an. She has given herself a Chinese name “Qiu Xiang”. During her time studying in Xi’an, she fell in love and tied the knot.

A wedding photo in Dildora’s home in Xi’an/Xinhua

“My hometown Samarkand has a history of 2,500 years, while Xi’an is the ancient capital of 13 dynasties in Chinese history. One was a crossroads of the ancient Silk Road while the other was the starting point. Both cities are steeped in history. However, Xi’an’s historic background and modern feel are well combined to make a very inclusive city,” she said.

Dildora studying at home/ Provided by Dildora

Dildora, now pursuing her doctoral degree, hopes to stay on to teach in the university to spread Chinese history and culture to more overseas students after graduation.

Besides rich history and diverse culture, Xi’an appeals to many foreigners through its modernity and development potential. Xi’an is an important national defense science and technology industrial base, one of Forbes China’s “2018 Best Cities for Business” and a city of advanced technologies. In 2018, Xi’an was named one of the top ten most attractive Chinese cities in the eyes of foreign businesspeople and entrepreneurs.

In 2017, Waleed Zahid Kayani from Pakistan came to Xi’an to study, and now he is an entrepreneur. He has started a trading company in Xi’an, hoping to grow the business by building on the development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Young Pakistani entrepreneur Waleed Zahid Kayani set up a business in Xi’an/ CRI Online

It took Waleed and his friends a year to turn the entrepreneurial idea into a concrete plan. “At the very beginning, I needed to learn about related policies and procedures,” Waleed said. “I thought it would be a very complicated and lengthy process. With the help of staff from the administrative committee of Xi’an high-tech industrial development zone, it only took me a short period to get my business license.”

Reading is one of Waleed’s favorite pastimes/CRI Online

“In Xi’an, many are pursuing their careers and dreams, and it is now a fertile land to nurture my dream, my second hometown as well,” he added.

Xi’an is seeing a growing community of foreigners, who have also contributed to the city’s development. Their hard work is well recognized by the local government. Since 1978, Xi’an has awarded 36 international friends the title of “Honorary Citizen of Xi’an”, hoping that they can further share their insights and make the city even more cosmopolitan.

Lim Baek Gyun, chairman of Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co., Ltd., is one of these notable new Xi’an residents. Since 2017, he has led his company to put down roots in the city with expanded production. Meanwhile, he is active in local social welfare efforts, such as offering support to nearby community schools and poverty alleviation in remote mountainous areas, doing much to boost Xi’an’s social development.

Xi’an, which witnessed the prosperity of the Han and Tang dynasties and the ancient Silk Road, knows well the importance of openness and inclusiveness. The historic city is thriving with dynamism and looking forward to more global visitors to further enrich its diverse culture and accelerate its progress towards becoming an international metropolis. Why would you choose to live in Xi’an? The answers are plentiful.