Unprecedented agility & flexibility

We live in extraordinary times. Covid-19 has forced businesses to adapt at meteoric speed. History has taught us this happens in a crisis, but it’s no mean feat. Many enterprises have reconfigured and reinvented themselves seemingly overnight – some re-energised by accelerated progress. These are the resilient ones. Reimagining resilience in a post-pandemic world means greater agility and flexibility than ever before, and systems and processes that allow organisations to scale innovation at speed.

“The key to resilience is adapting,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, President, Confederation of British Industry recently at IBM’s UK Think Digital 2020 Summit. “We’ve learnt that quickly. In terms of technology, what we’ve done in months, would normally happen over years. We’ve accelerated change. Adapt or die – is my business mantra. Necessity is the mother of invention. But we’ve been so innovative. You can’t see this through on your own. You need to collaborate.”

Healthcare transformation at speed

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the UK’s National Health Service has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of extreme adversity, with many of its services run virtually using digital technology. On 17 March 2020, the number of visits to the NHS website peaked at 3.4 million – the highest daily total ever. In the same month, registrations to the NHS app increased by 111 percent while the NHS Pathways software system was responsible for triaging 1,624,258 calls to 111 and 999. Not to mention its electronic prescribing service. The medical crisis aside, it’s clear it had an unprecedented juggling act as it transformed at an otherwise unimaginable speed, in an extremely pressurised context.

“You have to make different risk decisions in a pandemic,” admits Sarah Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of NHS Digital. “There were a lot of times when we made decisions to go live with things that weren’t ready. You have your heart in your stomach and you just desperately hope you’ll get through. In some cases, we tested systems without adequate test data; we hadn’t completed enough performance testing to know how a system might perform under load, we hadn’t done enough design work to know how a change was going to affect the user journey. But if taking time to resolve these issues means there are 24 more hours when the nation won’t have access to coronavirus tests, you have to make a typical risk judgement and sometimes you have to fly by the seat of your pants. As a result of having frequently taken greater levels of risk than we would normally take, we are now more confident in our ability to carry known technical risks and manage risk through multiple iterative releases. We now have systems that are more resilient, more robust and more functional than we might have achieved through fewer, slow releases, and we have environments that are better tooled.”

The power of data sharing

Before the pandemic, NHS Digital had developed a service, called ‘NHSDigiTrials’, to support clinical trials through the identification of patients’ cohorts of interest and subsequently provide trialists with granular follow-up details on those who had participated in a trial.

As a result, when COVID-19 struck, NHS Digital was able to support the RECOVERY Trial immediately. In this way, Dexamethasone was identified as a way to reduce the risk of deaths by up to a third for patients that were being ventilated.

“We have an extraordinary asset in NHS data,” says NHS Digital’s CEO. “It can transform the way in which we understand disease. Our ‘NHSDigiTrials’ service will enable us to support an ever-increasing number of clinical trials in future years.”

The ‘virtual’ Arts

A journey to a more connected view was also needed in The Arts, as physical visits to galleries were stopped in their tracks. The University of The Arts London (UAL) consists of six colleges, and every summer 700 students normally exhibit their artwork before they graduate. An expected 7,000 people would normally visit these works during a 12-week period. Immediately, the business demands had completely changed.

“The graduate show at the end of the third year of study is a moment of catharsis, reflection – a rite of passage. It’s hugely symbolic. We could see that our students were grieving for this moment that was lost to them - and us,” says Professor Roni Brown, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of College London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London.

Public ‘cloud’ showcase

The panacea to this was to build a web platform, thanks to public cloud, for the students to show and sell their pieces; a huge technical challenge within a short amount of time. The showcase launched in late July, and according to Professor Jeremy Till, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Head of Central Saint Martins, it was a watershed moment:

“We are learning that we never go back to what we did before. We established the Graduate Showcase as a great, big, semi-decadent physical show. Now the sharing stuff, the digital stuff means we will never go back. I think it’ll shake up the whole way our students and staff are thinking about the world.”

Banking reliability vs resilience

The Coronavirus also forced financial services to think about the world differently, as banks had to pivot and redefine resilience. As with the NHS, there was a huge, immediate pressure on contact centres - due to government incentives like mortgage holidays – and a vast uptake in digital banking. For Nationwide Building Society, operational resilience is much more than just the reliability of technology. It’s about the resilient delivery of services and products to customers. In a time of crisis, it starts with IT resilience – with multi-cloud architecture as one vital piece of the jigsaw, and the ability to manage workload between cloud providers with an independent management layer.

“Regulators are rightly concerned with concentration risk of any one cloud provider,” warns Pieter Lindeque, Chief Engineer, Nationwide Building Society. “If one provider goes down it’s a systemic risk to the entire industry. Therefore, a multi-cloud approach is best for critical member-facing business services, with multi-cloud capabilities in the way it’s architected and designed. It’s fundamentally flawed to think systems will never fail. It’s the difference between reliability and resilience. Reliability looks at a single component so that it’s as reliable as it possibly can be. Resilience take a broader view. Build systems that are resilient to failures, so that if any one component fails – an app or a server, for example – customers are not impacted.”

A collective rethink

When talking about impact, COVID-19 has been the biggest technology disruptor in recent history. It’s spurred on a collective rethink about new ways of doing business. It’s also shown that crisis can be a vacuum for opportunity, thanks to technology. Those that have shown agility and flexibility have survived – even thrived. For others, now’s the time to scale innovation at speed, to emerge from the pandemic smarter, stronger - and more resilient than ever.

